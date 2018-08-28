Hubbard’s sponsors 21 students for 2018 academic school year

22 August 2018 saw 5 new students join Jonas Browne & Hubbard Grenada Limited’s annual scholarship programme. The 5 new inductees are successful CPEA examination performers, now at the threshold of entering the secondary school of their choice.

The scholarship programme, which has been in existence for 30 years, with contributory funds in excess of EC$1,000,000 has as its mission assisting children of employees through their years of secondary education.

Each year 5 new students are selected to join the programme. The difficult task of selecting them from amongst a possible 25 applicants, belongs to the Scholarship Awards Committee, made up of rank and file and management employees.

The 30th anniversary was marked with bringing together of all recipients and parents to participate in a parenting workshop conducted by Margot Holas, Clinical Director at Grenada Family Therapy, Counseling & Consulting Center, and from all reports the workshop was well received by all participants.

During a brief ceremony which included distribution of vouchers valued at over $1,500 per student, Kenny Bowen, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee charged parents with this responsibility: “Please do not take this opportunity lightly. Make every effort to ensure the success of your children and our company.” To the students he added, “It is your responsibility to take full advantage of this sponsorship, use it to make your secondary school life fulfilling and successful.” Philbert Lewis General Manager (Acting), a father and grandfather, spoke with conviction of the immeasurable value of good parenting in the success of youngsters and encouraged the students present. “Do not to be sidetracked by distractions, find your focus in the positive aspect of tools, such as the internet. Use it for research in your studies but avoid the time-wasting pitfalls that it also offers. Use technology to your scholastic advantage,” he stated. He also challenged the students to blaze a trail right back to the genesis of their sponsorship, by eventually sitting as part of the senior management team of Hubbard’s!

