Invitation to attend free webinar in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs informs the public of a webinar, especially for TAMCC and all other tertiary level students, which will be held at the Ministry of Education’s Conference Room on Thursday, 9 August at 10 am. Participants are expected to be seated by 9:45 am.

The webinar will be hosted by The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a world-renowned science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) university and will be a useful information session for CAPE and A’Level students interested in pursuing a degree in STEM. The presentation will address academic preparation, admission requirements, financial aid policies, campus life and tips for applying to selective and premiere universities in the United States.

All interested students, parents, guardians, teachers and educators are welcome to attend this free session. Persons are encouraged to register to attend the webinar by contacting Lydon Richardson, email: lydonrichardsonrich@gmail.com, Lorraine De Allie, email: lordeal6@gmail.com or by phone, 1-473-440-2737/2738.

All are encouraged to take advantage of the free opportunity to invest in your education.

Ministry of Education