King and Queen of Band titles won by St George’s bands

by Linda Straker

Significant increase in band registration for 2018

4 bands competed for the Queen of the Band title and 5 for the King of the Band

Helen Marie and Associates along with AJ and Associates were winners in the 2018 King and Queen of the Band competitions, which traditionally precedes the final calypso competition on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

Though there was a significant increase in band registrations with Spicemas Corporation (SMC), only 4 competed for the Queen of the Band title and 5 for the King of the Band title. According to the rules of the Grenada Mas Bands Association, a band must participate in either competition to eventually compete for the Band of the Year title.

The defending “Band of the Year” is Rainbow City Mas Makers who won in 2016 and 2017. All competing bands are expected to participate in the 2018 pageant on Monday and parade in the official Spicemas Corporation route in St George’s on Tuesday.

At the end of the competition, the positions for Queen of the Band were

1 – 434 points – Helen Marie and Associates

2 – 395 points – AJ and Associates

3 – 389 points – Rainbow City Mas Makers

4 – Tie 359 points – Spice Spectacle Fusion and Dazzle Mas Band

The positions for King of the Band were

1 – 427 points – AJ and Associates

2 – 419 points – Helen Marie and Associates

3 – 393 points – Dazzle Mas Band

4 – 345 points – Spice Spectacle Fusion

5 – 228 points – Rainbow City Mas Makers