Leo Club of St Andrew provides service to the community

The Leo Club of St Andrew recently completed 2 service activities to commence the new Lionistic year.

Firstly, they partnered with the Ministry of Health to recognise July as Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness and Prevention month. For this venture they did a presentation on the spread of STIs and gave tips on safe sexual practices at the Soca Monarch Semifinals held on Friday, 27 July 2018. Then they distributed condoms to the patrons.

Judy Benoit, Health Promotion Officer at the Ministry of Health, commended the club on the continued collaboration over the years. She said, “I think it is very important that we have groups like the Leo Club to distribute materials and conduct public education sessions in various communities to promote safe sexual practices and healthy lifestyles. I believe that the information and condoms reached sufficient people given the fair size of the crowd, and this is a really good thing.”

This campaign is a signature project of the club that is done every year.

Secondly, on Saturday, 28 July 2018, they conducted their first Soup Kitchen at Telescope, St Andrew where they got the opportunity to feed villagers, tell them about their goals and get suggestions on how best they can address their needs.

Leo Akima Ambrose, Service Chairperson, remarked, “The main goal of our soup kitchen is to provide a hot meal to people in our community. It is a great way to continuously give back and get to know our neighbors, so we can serve them better. There are situations where individuals may not get a proper meal as often as they should due to their family’s financial constraint. With our initiative we get to openly provide a meal to such persons without attaching any stigma. This can also have a ripple effect because we can observe other needs in the community where we can further help. Also, as our soup kitchen is open to everyone, we get to interact with community members, get their advice and opinions on where we can help. John F Kennedy once said, “one person can make a difference and every one should try.” When we come together as the Leo Club of St Andrew we can impact communities. I also love that this activity falls under the United Nations Zero Hunger Challenge, which Grenada has been actively participating in. We were very pleased with this activity and look forward to growing this initiative in the coming months!”

The Soup Kitchen Project will be a monthly activity.

The Leo Club of St Andrew thanks everyone who contributed to these significant projects. You are truly helping Leos make a difference in our community. Leo clubs consist of young men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.

Leo Club of St Andrew