Men arrested and charged

Three persons arrested and charged over the past weekend have been sentenced to Her Majesty Prisons after they appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 31 July 2018.

Ron Mitchell, Labourer of Paradise, St Andrew charged with damage to property and Jermell Mc Meo, 23 years, Painter of Windsor Forest, St David charged with possession of an offensive weapon to wit: a cutlass have been sentenced to three months to Her Majesty Prisons respectfully.

Paul Romain, 30 years, Labourer of Mt Horne, St Andrew has been sentenced to two months to Her Majesty Prisons after he was slapped with the charged of possession of an offensive weapon to wit: a cutlass and escaping lawful custody.

Office of the Commissioner of Police