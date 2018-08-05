Miss Grenada Nikita McVean is Ms Aquaval 2018

Nikita McVean, Miss Grenada, is Ms Aquaval 2018.

McVean did the country proud at the 4 August event, which is part of the 2018 Carriacou Regatta Festival. She also won the swimwear, evening gown and interview segments, accruing 264 points.

Miss Barbados Reanne White, is the 1st runner up with 262 points. White copped the Best Introduction and Best Talent categories.

Miss Union Island Roshanna James, is the 2nd runner up with 248 points.

The Carriacou Regatta is the longest running festival of this nature in the Caribbean, celebrating its 53rd year.