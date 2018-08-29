Missing Vehicle registration number PAB 878

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a black Mitsubishi Pajero SUV 2008/2009 model registration number PAB 878 which was removed from Mt Parnassus, St George on Tuesday, 28 August 2018.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabouts is asked to contact St. Paul’s Police Station at 440 3224; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police