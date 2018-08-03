NaDMA and MET monitoring another tropical wave

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is currently monitoring another tropical wave.

According to the weather outlook provided by the Met Office at 2 pm on Friday, 3 August 2018, this wave is expected to traverse or move through the Lesser Antilles as early as Sunday night into Monday morning.

Isolated moderate rain showers are forecasted.

NaDMA and the Met Office will continue to monitor this wave and provide the public with regular updates on its development.

Tropical cyclone development is not expected within the next 48 hours.

NB Grenada and its dependencies are not under any tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766 email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.