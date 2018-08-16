National Summary Data for May/June 2018 CXC (CSEC) Examinations

A total of 2,497 candidates were registered to write CXC (CSEC) examinations in May/June 2018, out of which 1,521 were females and 976 were males. A total of 1,658 were candidates attending school while 839 were private candidates. There were 12,037 subject entries.

Overall there were:

1,470 Grade ones

3,035 Grade twos

3,575 Grade threes

2,496 Grade fours

842 Grade fives

43 Grade sixes and

576 ungraded or absent.

The pass rate in the examination is 70.50%. In 2017, the pass rate was 67.36% and 69.78% in 2016.

The largest entries were in Mathematics A (1,635), English (1,597), Social Studies (838), Principles of Business (682) and Information Technology (527).

The lowest entries were in Music (2), Industrial Technology Mechanical (14), Theatre Arts (21), Additional Mathematics (34), and Religious Education (65).

The subjects with the highest percentage pass were Theatre Arts (100%), Industrial Technology Mechanical (100%), Physical Education and Sport (97.87%), Technical Drawing (97.33%), Industrial Technology Electrical (94.45%), Electronic Document Preparation and Management (93.53%) Food, Nutrition and Health (93.22%), and Principles of Business (90.09%),

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were Music (0%), Integrated Science 37.7%) Mathematics (38.57%), French (47.64%), Additional Mathematics (53.14%) and Spanish (57.61%).

Performance in Mathematics increased from 35.61% pass in 2017 to 38.57% pass in 2018. Performance in English A improved from to 56.89% pass in 2017 to 66.98% pass in 2018.

Table 1: Comparison of percentage pass rate in Mathematics and English A

2017

% Pass 2018

% Pass Subject Grenada Region Grenada Region Mathematics 35.61 44.64 38.57 49.0 English 56.89 66.99 66.98 67.0

The top performances in the Examination are placed in descending order of Grade 1:

Fadia Fakhre – Westmorland Secondary School

Passed: 15 One’s: 15

Roshaun Brian Lendore – Hillsborough Secondary School

Passed: 15 One’s: 15

Joselle Mercer – St David’s Catholic Secondary School

Passed: 13 One’s: 12 Two’s: 1

Donnel N R Noel – St Mark’s Secondary School

Passed: 13 One’s: 12 Two’s: 1

Waxim K Pysadee – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School

Passed: 12 One’s: 12

Christian G A Menezes–Chow Chung – Presentation Brothers’ College

Passed: 14 One’s: 11 Two’s: 3

Sampha K Moses – McDonald College

Passed: 14 One’s: 11 Two’s: 2 Three’s: 1

Leeann K Dowden – St Joseph Convent, St George’s

Passed: 13 One’s: 11 Two’s: 1 Three’s: 1

Leondre Joseph – Beacon High School

Passed: 15 One’s: 10 Two’s: 3 Three’s: 2

Deaney Timothy Gellizeau – Bishop’s College

Passed: 13 One’s: 10 Two’s: 3

Thabo B Antoine – Presentation Brothers’ College

Passed: 12 One’s: 10 Two’s: 2

Carina Simone Blache – St Andrews Anglican Secondary School

Passed: 12 One’s: 10 Two’s: 2

Aishwarya J Gilkes – St Joseph’s Convent – St. George’s

Passed: 11 One’s: 10 Two’s: 1

Theresa J Howell – St Joseph’s Convent – St. George’s

Passed: 11 One’s: 10 Two’s: 1

Zoei Alice Olivierre – Westmorland Secondary School

Passed: 11 One’s: 10 Two’s: 1

Performances in Chemistry increased by 10.04%. Performance in Physics and Biology increased by 6.68% and 13.41%, respectively. Table 1 shows a comparison of the percentage pass rate in these areas for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Table 2: Comparison of percentage pass rate in the pure Sciences in 2016, 2017 and 2018

2016 2017 2018 Grenada Region Grenada Region Grenada Region Subject Entries % Pass Entries % Pass Entries % Pass Chemistry 272 57.42 59.0 248 57.87 55.19 279 67.91 60.0 Physics 256 68.93 61.0 258 68.42 69.19 244 75.10 68.0 Biology 362 88.64 66.0 329 71.20 67.89 349 84.61 73.0

NB: The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect their slips next week when they are received from the council.

Ministry of Education