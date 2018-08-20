NDC congratulates students following CXC 2018 results

The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) joins with all of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, in extending heartiest congratulations to all our hardworking students, for successfully attaining 67% acceptable grade passes in the CSEC (Grade 1 to 3) and 82% acceptable grade passes in the CAPE results.

This achievement should no doubt be viewed as a step towards more successes for all in the future. As you continue to strive for excellence, we encourage you to remain focused on your education, despite the fact that new challenges and distractions may surface as you transition from one level of learning to another.

The National Democratic Congress also uses this opportunity to applaud the efforts of parents, guardians, and teachers, for their contributions inside and outside of the classroom towards the successes of the students. We note that with your guidance continued success is assured.

NDC