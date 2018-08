Notice to owners/operators of garages and welding shops

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation invite all owners/operators of garages to a meeting to discuss the regulations that govern the operation of Garages and Welding Shops.

Thursday, 23 August 2018 at the Grenville Secondary School, Rivulet Lane St Andrew, at 2 pm.

Thursday, 30 August 2018 at the St Mark’s Secondary School, Waltham St Mark, at 2 pm.

We look forward to your attendance and contribution.

GIS