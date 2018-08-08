PBC Alumni Association New York launches grant assistance programme for alma mater

The Presentation Brothers College (PBC) Alumni Association of New York is pleased to announce the oﬃcial launch of its Educational Grant Assistance Programme to support the eﬀorts of the school in giving financial support to students in need at the institution.

The Educational Grant Assistance Programme would work in tandem with the school lo identify those in need on an annual basis.

President of the association, Kellon Bubb says the programme would not have been possible without the support of an actively engaged past student body in the United States. Bubb added that the association wants to see greater participation of younger old boys as the organisation is experiencing a generational shift.

The alumni body raises funds to support the school annually, with a barbecue fundraiser at the end of June and a meet and greet in November. Both events are usually held in Brooklyn. They also leverage online fundraising platforms to sustain its contributions to the school. The grant assistance programme will be oﬃcially launched on 8 August 2018 at the school.