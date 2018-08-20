Prime Minister meets with IICA Director General Manuel Otero

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell met on Monday, 20 August with Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero.

Otero, who was sworn in as Director General this year, expressed gratitude for the support for his candidacy given by Grenada and other Caribbean countries. He spoke of one of his priorities, building bridges between Latin America and the Caribbean as part of the organisation’s medium-term roadmap.

Prime Minister Mitchell said IICA’s technical support will be a much-needed asset as government continues to explore ways to develop the rural economy, to provide more employment and investment opportunities.

The IICA Director General was accompanied by his Special Advisor, Arlington Chesney, IICA Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States, John King and National Specialist at the IICA Office in Grenada, Derek Charles.

GIS