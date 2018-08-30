Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Vatican Ambassador

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell received a courtesy call on 29 August from Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, who was appointed Apostolic Nuncio (Vatican Ambassador) to Grenada earlier this year.

The Prime Minister and Archbishop spoke about the many challenges confronting the world today.

Dr Mitchell said the church, as an institution must come to terms with the realities of today’s world and design its message accordingly. He also emphasised the need for visionary leadership to help effect change.

At the end of their amiable discussion, Dr Mitchell presented the Archbishop with a gift of Grenada’s spices.

GIS