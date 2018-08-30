Rainbow City Mas Promoters celebrate Silver Jubilee year

For Rainbow City Mas Promoters Spice mas, Grenada’s biggest annual cultural event, was extra special this year as they celebrated their silver anniversary.

Rainbow City which has been ensuring that Spice Mas is passed on to the younger generation through their children’s bands, was proud to celebrate 25 years of participation in Grenada’s carnival events.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, sponsors of the children’s section of the band for 2018, was proud to give support to the all category 2017 winners of Children’s Carnival Frolic. The band reciprocated by loaning the bank a selection of children’s costumes for the 2018 event, for display at their branches in the run-up to carnival. This year the band placed third in both the Children’s Carnival Frolic Fancy Queen and Queen of the Band competitions.

Nigel Ollivierre, Country Head, said the bank was thrilled to once again offer support to the children’s carnival band. “We have missed supporting a Children’s Carnival band the last couple of years and it was something we really wanted to rectify. Not only because of the national importance of Carnival, but also because of our stand on supporting activities which provide an element of the educational for our young people. This may not be in the academic sphere but the process of preparing for the event is a learning experience, as is the thrill of performing live and working as a team.”

