RGPF Notice: Physical assessments of students

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and motorists in particular, that physical assessments of students will be conducted along the Calliste and Point Salines main roads on Wednesday, 22 August 2018 between the 1 pm and 3 pm.

The RGPF solicits the cooperation of the general public and encourages motorists using these roads, to exercise extreme caution.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police