Sewage and seaweed pose a health threat to Soubise residents

by Curlan Campbell

Sewage tank left open

NAWASA claims no responsibility; Housing Authority yet to respond

Stagnant water creating perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes

The Housing Authority of Grenada (HAG) is yet to respond to queries with regards to a sewage tank left open at the Soubise Chinese-built housing scheme, following the story first reported on 20 July 2018.

Residents face health hazards, as they grapple with the unpleasant smell of the Sargassum seaweed and the foul smell emanating from the open sewage tank.

NOW Grenada understands that work to address the concerns of the residents was started but left incomplete. The National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA) indicated they are not responsible and directed information be sought from the Housing Authority of Grenada (HAG).

Requests to seek clarity from HAG’s General Manager Ronnie Sylvester on Tuesday, were not returned.

The stagnant water has started to accumulate inside the sewage tank creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Sewage water is also being expelled from the tank, flooding to nearby properties.

“As of right now we are having some problems with the Sargassum seaweed, but one of my main concerns is the septic tank that has been left uncovered for months. We are in the rainy season and this is a disaster waiting to happen,” said Alexis Simon, a resident of the housing scheme.

Oscar Williams says he is unable to comment much on the sewage issue but indicated that both the Sargassum seaweed and the sewage tank spell double trouble for the community. “The Ministry of Health was doing some work on the septic tank and I don’t know what is the latest outcome, since the work has been held up. So I can’t say much on that topic but the seaweed I can tell you when I was living in Birchgrove, people use to complain about the seaweed and what it does. I thought it was a joke until I moved here and notice that my television has spoilt already and other people living here have complained of experiencing the same issue.”

Another resident living not too far away from the housing scheme is concerned that the wastewater from the housing scheme is being directed through his property. The gentleman opted not to appear on camera but spoke of his concern. “The Chinese housing scheme letting go all wastewater and it coming down through people land, and there are children around and this is damaging the surrounding environment, so I want the government to do something about this.”