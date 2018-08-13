SMC Dimanche Gras results

by Curlan Campbell

King of the Band – AJ and Associates

Queen of the Band – Helen Marie and Associates

Calypso Monarch – Scholar

AJ and Associates win King of the Band, Helen Marie and Associates win Queen of the Band, and Scholar takes the Calypso Monarch title at the 2018 Spicemas Corporation Dimanche Gras.

King of the Band

1 – 427 points – AJ and Associates

2 – 419 points – Helen Marie

3 – 393 points -Dazzle Mas Band

4 – 345 points -Spice Spectacle Fusion

5 – 228 points – Rainbow City Mas Makers

Queen of the Band

1 – 434 points -Helen Marie and Associates

2 – 395 points – AJ and Associates

3 – 389 points – Rainbow City Mas Makers

4 – Tie 359 points – Spice Spectacle Fusion and Dazzle Mas Band

Calypso Monarch

1 – 531 points – Scholar

2 – 530 points – Baracka

3 – 511 points – Sour Serpent

4 – 507 points – Sheldon Douglas

5 – 497 points – Rootsman Kelly

6 – 485 points – Katurah

7 – 478 points – The Messenger

8 – 476 points – Black Wizard

9 – Tie 470 points – Papa Jerry and Big J

11 – 442 points – Innocent