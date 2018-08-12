SMC National Carnival Queen Show Results 2018
Miss St George, Kemik De Gale. Photo by StraleyPhotography.com

Overall

Position
Contestant
Parish
Winner
Kemik De Gale
Miss St George
First Runnner-Up
Michelle Alexander
Miss St John
Second Runner-Up
Navina Francis
Miss St David

Position
Contestant
Parish
Best Evening Wear
Kemik De Gale
Miss St George
Best Talent
Kemik De Gale
Miss St George
Best Swimwear
Navina Francis
Miss St David
Best Costume
Michelle Alexander
Miss St John

The Spicemas 2018 Carnival Queen Contestants

Miss Carriacou & PM
Loreal Hypolite

Miss St John
Michelle Alexander

Miss St.Patrick
Elizabeth Joseph

Miss St George
Kemik De Gale

Miss St Mark
Carona John

Miss St Andrew
Charlana George

Miss St David
Navina Francis

SpiceMas Corporation

