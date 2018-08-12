SMC National Carnival Queen Show Results 2018

|
Position
|
Contestant
|
Parish
|
Winner
|
Kemik De Gale
|
Miss St George
|
First Runnner-Up
|
Michelle Alexander
|
Miss St John
|
Second Runner-Up
|
Navina Francis
|
Miss St David
|
Best Evening Wear
|
Kemik De Gale
|
Miss St George
|
Best Talent
|
Kemik De Gale
|
Miss St George
|
Best Swimwear
|
Navina Francis
|
Miss St David
|
Best Costume
|
Michelle Alexander
|
Miss St John
|
Miss Carriacou & PM
|
Miss St John
|
Miss St.Patrick
|
Miss St George
|
Miss St Mark
|
Miss St Andrew
|
Miss St David
