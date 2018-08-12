SMC Soca Monarch and Groovy Monarch Results 2018

|Position
|Name
|Soubriquet
|Points
|1
|Dingaan ‘Lil Natty’ Henry & Nyelon ‘Thunda’ Williams
|Wuss Ways
|267
|2
|Jalon Olive
|Boyzie
|252
|3
|Jarvis Cuffie
|Muddy
|246
|4
|Shem Bernard
|Terra D Governor
|229
|4
|Shondell Amada
|Dash
|215
|6
|Kendel George
|Ledneck
|213
|7
|Kelon & Kelson Ogiste
|Luni Spark & Electrify
|210
|8
|Elimus Gilbert
|Inspector
|209
|9
|Finber Andrews
|Shortpree
|205
|10
|Damion La Pompe
Jevaughn John
|Pappi Boi
V’ghn
|203
|12
|Keron Noel
|Lil Kerry
|197
|12
|Dave Peters
|Boogie B
|196
|13
|Brendon McKie
|Killa B
|193
|14
|Filandi Jeffery
|Stunna
|191
|15
|Ezron Stafford
|Dezy X
|188
|16
|Jerry Baptiste
|Papa Jerry
|184
|1
|Shondell Amada
|Dash
|262
|2
|Jevaughn John
|V’ghn
|255
|3
|Jalon Olive
|Boyzie
|245
|4
|Mandella McDonald
|Mandella Linkz
|240
|5
|Dingaan ‘Lil Natty’ Henry & Nyelon ‘Thunda’ Williams
|Wuss Ways
|236
|6
|Finley Jeffery
|Scholar
|233
|7
|Wrenroy Ogiste
|Blacka Dan
|231
|8
|Kirton Roberts
|Alma Boy
|219
|9
|Sheldon Douglas
Damion La Pompe
Finber Andrews
|Sheldon Douglas
Pappy Boi
Shortpree
|218
|12
|Micah Joseph
|Baracka
|219
|13
|Brendon Mc Kie
|Killa B
|220
|14
|Laura Lisa Richardson
|Laura Lisa
|188
