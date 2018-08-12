SMC Soca Monarch and Groovy Monarch Results 2018

SMC Soca Monarch

Position Name Soubriquet Points
1 Dingaan ‘Lil Natty’ Henry & Nyelon ‘Thunda’ Williams Wuss Ways 267
2 Jalon Olive Boyzie 252
3 Jarvis Cuffie Muddy 246
4 Shem Bernard Terra D Governor 229
4 Shondell Amada Dash 215
6 Kendel George Ledneck 213
7 Kelon & Kelson Ogiste Luni Spark & Electrify 210
8 Elimus Gilbert Inspector 209
9 Finber Andrews Shortpree 205
10 Damion La Pompe
Jevaughn John		 Pappi Boi
V’ghn		 203
12 Keron Noel Lil Kerry 197
12 Dave Peters Boogie B 196
13 Brendon McKie Killa B 193
14 Filandi Jeffery Stunna 191
15 Ezron Stafford Dezy X 188
16 Jerry Baptiste Papa Jerry 184

 

SMC Groovy Monarch

Position Name Soubriquet Points
1 Shondell Amada Dash 262
2 Jevaughn John V’ghn 255
3 Jalon Olive Boyzie 245
4 Mandella McDonald Mandella Linkz 240
5 Dingaan ‘Lil Natty’ Henry & Nyelon ‘Thunda’ Williams Wuss Ways 236
6 Finley Jeffery Scholar 233
7 Wrenroy Ogiste Blacka Dan 231
8 Kirton Roberts Alma Boy 219
9 Sheldon Douglas
Damion La Pompe
Finber Andrews		 Sheldon Douglas
Pappy Boi
Shortpree		 218
12 Micah Joseph Baracka 219
13 Brendon Mc Kie Killa B 220
14 Laura Lisa Richardson Laura Lisa 188

SpiceMas Corporation

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

SMC Panorama 2018 Results
Boyzie dethroned by St David’s duo Little Natty an...
SMC National Carnival Queen Show Results 2018
The road to the monarchy
Kiddies Carnival rescheduled to Carnival Monday