Spicemas 2018 – Parade of the Bands

The hard work and artisanal input of the Pretty or Fancy Mas’ costumes are best appreciated in sunlight.

The wire-bending and mask masking crafts support the glitter, feathers, beads, and baubles, which go into the making of costumes representing fantasy, nature, history and more. Participating bands compete for King and Queen of the Band, and the best band on parade on Carnival Tuesday wins the title Band of the Year.

