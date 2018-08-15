|SPICEMAS 2018 RESULTS
|Band of the year – Traditional Mas 2018
|Band Name
|Total
|Rank
|Hermitage Shortknee
|804
|1
|House of Justice Short Knee
|758
|2
|Demonic Angels (vieux corp)
|719
|3
|Band of the year – Fancy Mas
|Band Name
|Total
|Rank
|Helen Marie & Associates
|787
|1
|Rainbow City Mas Promoter
|740
|2
|AJ & Associates
|714
|3
|Monday Night Mas
|Band Name
|Total
|Rank
|Carib
|795
|1
|Waggy T
|707
|2
|King Black
|662
|3
|CCF Traditional Mas
|Name of Band
|Total
|Rank
|Telescope Tribal Warriors (Apache Indian)
|259
|1
|House of Justice (Short Knee)
|258
|2
|House of Creation (Vieux)
|256
|3
|Pageant – Fancy Mas
|Name of Band
|Total
|Position
|Helen Marie & Associates
|262
|1
|Rainbow City Promoters
|239
|2
|AJ & Associates
|239
|2
|Pageant – Traditional Mas
|Name of Band
|Total
|Position
|Hermitage Short Knee
|260
|1
|Demonic Angels Vieux Corp
|251
|2
|House of Justice Short Knee
|245
|3
|Ole Mas
|Name Of Band
|Total
|Rank
|Daniel Williams – Assaulted by a homosexual
|225
|1
|Glenroy Steele – The invisible Man
|210
|2
|Coloured Band Final Score
|Name Of Band
|Total
|Rank
|Carib – Gold Jab
|416
|1
|Big Boys Promotions – Mystique
|354
|2
|Summer Crew – Jab
|325
|3
|CCF Fancy Mas
|Name of Band
|Total
|Position
|Commancheros & Associates
|512
|1
|Ignite
|510
|2
|Helen Marie & Associates
|507
|3
|CCF Fancy King
|Name of Band
|Total
|Rank
|Helen Marie & Associates – Candy Land
|90
|1
|Ignite – Inside the Festival
|83
|2
|Rainbow City Mas Promotion – Ashanti Warrior
|70
|3
|CCF Fancy Queen 2018
|Name of Band
|Total
|Rank
|Helen Marie & Associates – Candy Land
|88
|1
|Ignite – Inside the Festival
|85
|2
|Rainbow City Mas Promotion – From Slavery to Emancipation
|81
|3
