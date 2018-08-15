Spicemas 2018 results

 

SPICEMAS 2018 RESULTS
Band of the year – Traditional Mas 2018
Band Name Total Rank
Hermitage Shortknee 804 1
House of  Justice Short Knee 758 2
Demonic Angels (vieux corp) 719 3
Band of the year – Fancy Mas
Band Name Total Rank
Helen Marie & Associates 787 1
Rainbow City  Mas Promoter 740 2
AJ & Associates 714 3
Monday Night Mas
Band Name Total Rank
Carib 795 1
Waggy  T 707 2
King Black 662 3
CCF Traditional Mas
Name of Band Total Rank
Telescope Tribal Warriors (Apache Indian) 259 1
House of Justice (Short Knee) 258 2
House of Creation (Vieux) 256 3
Pageant – Fancy Mas
Name of Band Total Position
Helen Marie & Associates 262 1
Rainbow City Promoters 239 2
AJ & Associates 239 2
Pageant – Traditional Mas
Name of Band Total Position
Hermitage  Short  Knee 260 1
Demonic Angels  Vieux  Corp 251 2
House of Justice  Short  Knee 245 3
Ole Mas
Name Of Band Total Rank
Daniel Williams Assaulted by  a homosexual 225 1
Glenroy  Steele The invisible Man 210 2
Coloured Band Final Score
Name Of Band Total Rank
Carib – Gold Jab 416 1
Big Boys Promotions – Mystique 354 2
Summer Crew – Jab 325 3
CCF Fancy Mas 
Name of Band Total Position
Commancheros & Associates 512 1
Ignite 510 2
Helen Marie & Associates 507 3
CCF Fancy King
Name of Band Total Rank
Helen Marie & Associates – Candy Land 90 1
Ignite – Inside the Festival 83 2
Rainbow City Mas Promotion – Ashanti Warrior 70 3
CCF Fancy Queen 2018
Name of Band Total Rank
Helen Marie & Associates – Candy Land 88 1
Ignite – Inside the Festival 85 2
Rainbow City Mas Promotion – From Slavery to Emancipation 81 3

