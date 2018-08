Spicemas 2018 – Traditional mas’

Vieux Corps (Vecco), Short Knees, Mud Mas’, Wild Indians, Moko Jumbies, Maypole dancers and Juju Warriors — these Traditional Mas’

portrayals are a unique aspect of Grenada’s carnival culture.

Victoria, Saint Mark, considered the home of traditional mas, hosts the annual Traditional Mas’ Exhibition and Competition.

