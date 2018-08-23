Spicemas Carnival 2018 has record number of visitors

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) had projected an increase of 5.3% in the arrivals for Spicemas Carnival 2018. This year’s arrivals surpassed all expectations with a 24.9% increase to 12,379 visitors compared to 9,911 in 2017. These comparative figures are for arrivals for the Spicemas period which is 20 days prior to Carnival Monday and confirm what everyone was saying, that “we had a record number of visitors.”

Grenada’s Spicemas is a one of a kind experience with two distinctly unique offerings, Jab Jab on J’ouvert Morning and Monday Night Mas. The Jab Jab tradition is growing with more and more people opting to paint themselves in black oil for J’ouvert to symbolise freedom. The Monday Night Mas street party had several bands with branded t-shirts, lighted hats and wands which lit up the night time views and shared themes of love and unity. Both events proceeded along the Lagoon Road to the Carenage all along the picturesque waterfront of St. George’s and the crowds were a sight to behold.

The soca music scene from Grenada is growing from strength to strength with Dingaan Henry and Nyelon Williams, ‘Lil Natty and Thunda’ claiming the Soca Monarch crown and Shondell ‘Dash’ Amada, the Groovy Monarch crown 2018. Lil Natty and Thunda’s Top Striker 2017 hit is an international sensation and several other Grenadian artists are being recognized for their quality music productions and world-class appeal. The Road March title was won by Lil Natty and Thunda’s ‘Get in your Section’ although Mandella McDonald ‘Mandella Linkz’s’ song “Tombstone” was ringing in everyone’s ears.

One Caribbean TV crews were on island with support given by Sandals Grenada and the GTA and presenters Joey Stevens (with his friend Bob the Parrot) along with Caroline Reid from Barbados enjoyed the festivities. They took the time while on island to capture and experience several tourism attractions and visit the island of Carriacou as well. They were impressed at the level of interest on their social media feeds with all things Spicemas related.

Patricia Maher, CEO of the GTA, said Spicemas 2018 has surpassed all our expectations and the National Festival is trending as one of the hottest Carnivals to visit in the Caribbean. She added “Once people come to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean it sells itself as the people ensure a warm and friendly experience for all visitors. It is with a sense of pride that Grenadians display the culture and sing about welcoming foreigners to enjoy all the carnival activities. I would advise people to book early for Spicemas 2019.”

Grenada Tourism Authority