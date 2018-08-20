St Joseph’s Convent Grenville 65th Anniversary Celebrations

In September 1953, a new convent and secondary school for girls was opened in Grenville, Grenada. This year, from August to September, St Joseph’s Convent Grenville celebrates its 65th anniversary under the theme “Showcasing the past as a strong foundation for the present and future.”
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9-16 September: Week of Celebrations
Since its establishment, the Grenville school has had 10 principals, the current is Linda Francis. Present and past students, friends, family and the general public are invited to participate in the anniversary celebrations.
SJC Grenville
