St Joseph’s Convent Grenville 65th Anniversary Celebrations

In September 1953, a new convent and secondary school for girls was opened in Grenville, Grenada. This year, from August to September, St Joseph’s Convent Grenville celebrates its 65th anniversary under the theme “Showcasing the past as a strong foundation for the present and future.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday 25 August: Tea Party and Cultural Explosion

9-16 September: Week of Celebrations

Sunday 9: Morning Mass

Tuesday 11: Rededication of School; Tree planting ceremony; Recognition of Principals

Wednesday 12: Open House and Exhibition

Friday 14: Health Fair and Fun Day; Netball Game (Past vs Present)

Sunday 16 from 3 pm: Church service with Emulation Ceremony and Social.

Since its establishment, the Grenville school has had 10 principals, the current is Linda Francis. Present and past students, friends, family and the general public are invited to participate in the anniversary celebrations.

