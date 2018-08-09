Statement from the Government of Grenada on the attack that endangered the life of President Nicolás Maduro

The 4 August attack that endangered the lives of the leadership of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela including President Nicolás Maduro, while addressing a gathering marking the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard, signals a dangerous and unacceptable new level to the political situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Government of Grenada strongly denounces these attacks and categorically rejects the resort to violence in the political sphere. Further, the Grenada Government calls for respect for democratic processes and principles; and calls for respect for the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Government of Grenada stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and urges the promotion of peace, national dialogue and cooperation between all concerned Venezuelans, on the basis of respect for the Constitution, the maintenance of law and order, and the primacy of democratic principles.

GIS