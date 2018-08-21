Statement on the passing of former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable joins other leaders around the world in mourning the passing of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

Mr Annan who served as UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006, was described by many as the consummate diplomat and international statesman who resolutely defended the ideals of international peace and security. In 2001, Mr Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, jointly with the United Nations

Prime Minister Mitchell recalls the former UN Secretary-General as a humanitarian who worked tirelessly to ensure that disadvantaged persons around the world were afforded their human rights.

“Mr Annan’s wise and courageous leadership helped place the issue of sustainable development on the international agenda through the Millennium Development Goals, initiated during his tenure as UN Secretary General. The MDGs have since evolved into the Sustainable Development Goals, another globally agreed upon framework designed to push the development agenda. We are well aware of how critical development issues are for Small Island Developing States like Grenada and we are indebted to Kofi for spearheading this historic global movement.”

As we mourn his loss, we are comforted by the fact that his legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders around the world. There’s one particular quote from Brother Kofi that resonates deeply with me. It says, “To live is to choose. But to choose well, you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there.”

Rest in Peace Brother Kofi Annan.

GIS