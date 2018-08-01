TAMCC registration and orientation 2018

Information regarding registration and orientation at TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

Registration

Registration for first year students is from the period 20-24 August 2018 at Teacher Education Department, TAMCC from 9 am to 3 pm each day.

Students who applied into the School of Applied Arts and Technology (SAAT) and School of Continuing Education (SCE) are asked to conduct interviews from the 20-21 August 2018. Success candidates will be called by a representative to proceed to register from Wednesday, 22 August.

Students who are registering should walk with: An original and photocopy of CSEC results Acknowledgement Letter Full tuition payment, that is EC$810. Our pharmacy tuition is EC$1,373.00

Students MUST register Friday, 31 August 2018. A penalty fee will be imposed thereafter.

Classes begin 3 September 2018

This year, students will be required to wear t-shirts of their respective departments.

Orientation

Orientation begins on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 9 am and continues on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 for all first year students and it is mandatory.

At registration, a schedule will be distributed to the specific locations for orientation.

Students are advised to walk with snacks/lunches for orientation.

Parents’ Meeting

A parents’ meeting for all TAMCC students will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 4:30 pm. Venue for this activity will be announced at a later date.

Student Handbook

All students who intend to attend the college should go to our website: tamcc.edu.gd and familiarise themselves with the college’s Student Handbook.