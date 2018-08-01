TAMCC registration and orientation 2018 
T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC)

Information regarding registration and orientation at TA Marryshow Community College  (TAMCC).

Registration

  • Registration for first year students is from the period 20-24 August 2018 at Teacher Education Department, TAMCC from 9 am to 3 pm each day.
  • Students who applied into the School of Applied Arts and Technology (SAAT) and School of Continuing Education (SCE) are asked to conduct interviews from the 20-21 August 2018. Success candidates will be called by a representative to proceed to register from Wednesday, 22 August.
  • Students who are registering should walk with:
    • An original and photocopy of CSEC results
    • Acknowledgement Letter
    • Full tuition payment, that is EC$810. Our pharmacy tuition is EC$1,373.00
  • Students MUST register Friday, 31 August 2018. A penalty fee will be imposed thereafter.
  • Classes begin 3 September 2018
  • This year, students will be required to wear t-shirts of their respective departments.

Orientation

  • Orientation begins on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 9 am and continues on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 for all first year students and it is mandatory.
  • At registration, a schedule will be distributed to the specific locations for orientation.
  • Students are advised to walk with snacks/lunches for orientation.

Parents’ Meeting

  • A parents’ meeting for all TAMCC students will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 4:30 pm. Venue for this activity will be announced at a later date.

Student Handbook

  • All students who intend to attend the college should go to our website: tamcc.edu.gd and familiarise themselves with the college’s Student Handbook.

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

TAMCC has 2 valedictorians
The Pension Secretariat continues its registration...
National Training Agency (NTA) hosts study tour fo...
TAMCC Collection of Acknowledgement Letter Schedul...
GEF calls on community organisations to get regist...