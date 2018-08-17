TAMCC registration and parents’ meeting

TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Registration for First Year Students

Date: 20-24 August 2018

Venue: Teacher Education Department, TAMCC

Time: 9 am – 3 pm each day

Please bring the following to registration:

An original and photocopy of CSEC results

Acknowledgement Letter

Full tuition payment of EC$810; Pharmacy tuition is EC$1,373.

Registration Deadline: Friday, 31 August 2018. A penalty fee will be imposed thereafter.

Classes begin Monday, 3 September 2018. This year, students will be required to wear t-shirts of their respective departments.

Parents meeting for all Year 1 students at the GBSS Auditorium on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 from 4:30 pm.

TAMCC