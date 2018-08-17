TAMCC registration and parents’ meeting

TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Registration for First Year Students

Date: 20-24 August 2018

Venue: Teacher Education Department, TAMCC

Time: 9 am – 3 pm each day

Please bring the following to registration:

  • An original and photocopy of CSEC results
  • Acknowledgement Letter
  • Full tuition payment of EC$810; Pharmacy tuition is EC$1,373.

Registration Deadline: Friday, 31 August 2018. A penalty fee will be imposed thereafter.

Classes begin Monday, 3 September 2018. This year, students will be required to wear t-shirts of their respective departments.

Parents meeting for all Year 1 students at the GBSS Auditorium on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 from 4:30 pm.

TAMCC

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

TAMCC receives CAPE 2018 results
Grenadian heads to United States on the prestigiou...
TAMCC registration and orientation 2018 
TAMCC has 2 valedictorians
The Pension Secretariat continues its registration...