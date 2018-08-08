Taxes due for August 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of August 2018.
NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.
Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.
Payments can be made online via eservices.gov.gd, our cash office at the Ministry of Finance, and any District Revenue Office.
For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.
Comptroller
Inland Revenue Division
