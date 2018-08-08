Taxes due for August 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of August 2018.

  • 7                  PAYE Pay As You Earn and Withholding Tax
  • 10               Gaming Tax
  • 20               VAT – Value Added Tax and Excise Tax return due payable
  • 29               Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 31 May 2018
  • 29               Property Tax Payment Deadline
  • 31               Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments for businesses are due and payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made online via eservices.gov.gd, our cash office at the Ministry of Finance, and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller 
Inland Revenue Division

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

IRD reminds promoters, including cruise promoters,...
New customs regulations
Lower gas prices for July 2018 
NDC Heartbeat: Nepotism destroys a country
Minister for Finance and top staff engage Grenada ...