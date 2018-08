Team Grenada – NACAC 2018 Senior Track and Field Championships

The Grenada Athletic Association announces its 3-member team for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Athletics, set for Toronto, CANADA from 10-12 August 2018.

The list of athletes and officials are:

Bralon Taplin 400 metres

Markim Felix Javelin

Anderson Peters Javelin

The team departs various locations for Toronto, on 8 August 2018. Paul Phillip accompanies the team in the capacity of Manager and Coach.

Grenada Athletic Association