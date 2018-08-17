Top performers in 2018 CAPE examinations

The T A Marryshow Community College announces that it has received the 2018 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) preliminary results from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

In this regard, officials at the college are currently reviewing and analysing the performances of the candidates who sat the examinations in May/June 2018. It is to be noted that in 2018 there was an overall pass rate of 83.25% while there was an overall pass rate of 86.15% in 2017.

GRENADA CAMPUS ANALYSIS – CAPE 2018

The CAPE 2018 Unit 1 percentage pass is 80% as compared to 83% in 2017. The 2018 Unit 1 CAPE Examination results have revealed that a total of 56 Grade One’s were achieved in 19 subject areas compared to 60 Grade One’s in 12 subject areas in 2017.

A Grade One denotes excellent performance by students. Grade One’s were obtained in the Unit 1 2018 CAPE Examinations in: Applied Mathematics (7), Biology (13), Caribbean Studies (14), Chemistry (3), Communication Studies (1), Economics (2), Law (5), Management of Business (4), Physics (3), Pure Mathematics (3) and Sociology (1).

The best subject performances in the 2018 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations were recorded in Applied Mathematics (100% pass), French (100% pass), Literatures in English (100% pass), Spanish (100% pass), Sociology (96.67% pass), Caribbean Studies (94.12% pass), Law (92.31% pass) and Geography (91.67% pass).

The CAPE 2018 Unit 2 percentage pass is 88.39% as compared to 91.20% in 2017. The 2018 Unit 2 CAPE Examination results have shown that 54 Grade One’s were achieved in 18 subject areas compared to 63 Grade One’s in 10 subject areas in 2017.

Grade One’s in 2018 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were obtained in: Accounting (1), Applied Mathematics (1), Art & Design (3), Biology (9), Chemistry (11), Environmental Science (2), French (1), Geography (1), History (1), Law (6), Physics (5), Pure Mathematics (12) and Sociology (1).

100% passes for the 2018 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were recorded in 8 units namely, Applied Mathematics, Art & Design, Entrepreneurship, French, Law, Literature in English, Sociology and Spanish.

The top five performers in 2018 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations are:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Kiana Slocombe Applied Mathematics

Biology

Pure Mathematics

Communication Studies

Chemistry I

I

I

I

II Joshua Francis Applied Mathematics

Biology

Chemistry

Pure Mathematics

Communication Studies I

I

I

I

II Tereque Raeburn Applied Mathematics

Biology

Chemistry

Pure Mathematics

Communication Studies I

I

I

II

II Eryn Williams Applied Mathematics

Pure Mathematics

Chemistry

Communication Studies I

I

II

II Jayde Philbert Biology

Applied Mathematics

Chemistry

Pure Mathematics

Communication Studies I

II

II

II

II

The top five performers in 2018 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations are:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Jason Phillip Applied Mathematics

Chemistry

Physics

Pure Mathematics

Caribbean Studies

Accounting I

I

I

I

I

II Timara Bubb Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Pure Mathematics

Caribbean Studies I

I

I

I

I Toya Ameda Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Pure Mathematics

Caribbean Studies I

I

I

I

I Sydni Walker History

Law

Sociology

Caribbean Studies I

I

I

I Trevon St Bernard French

Law

Caribbean Studies

History I

I

I

II

In 2018, the total subject entries were 979, of which 685 were by females and 294 by males. The male pass rate was 80% as compared to that of 85% for females.

A total of 380 students from the TA Marryshow Community College, including Carriacou, wrote the 2018 CAPE Examinations in 20 subject areas, compared to a total of 377 students in 20 subject areas in 2017.

CARRIACOU CAMPUS ANALYSIS – CAPE 2018

In 2018, it is to be noted that in Carriacou there was an overall pass rate of 90% while there was an overall pass rate of 81% in 2017.

100% passes in the 2018 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations were recorded in Caribbean Studies, Entrepreneurship and Sociology. The CAPE 2018 Unit 1 percentage pass is 87.76% as compared to 88.24% in 2017.

100% passes were obtained in the 2018 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations in Economics, Entrepreneurship and Sociology. The CAPE 2017 Unit 2 percentage pass is 95.65% as compared to 71.43% in 2017.

The best performer in 2018 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations for Carriacou is:

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Rita Noel Environmental Science

Management of Business II

III

In 2018, the total subject entries were 72, of which 8 were by males and 64 by females. The males pass rate was 100% whereas the females pass rate was 89%.

A total of 39 students from the TA Marryshow Community College Carriacou Campus wrote the 2018 CAPE Examinations in 7 subject areas, compared to a total of 21 students in 4 subject areas in 2017.

