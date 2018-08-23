Tuesday’s earthquake reiterates need for comprehensive disaster management plan

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada
Following yesterday’s aftershock, 24 km from Rio Caribe, Sucre, Venezuela at around 9:27am measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, Sylvan McIntyre, Acting Disaster Coordinator, for the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) saw it necessary to address the public on matters regarding earthquake and tsunami precautions that must be followed in case of an emergency.
The aftershock was as a result of a massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake which occurred 47 km from Carupano, Sucre, Venezuela on 21 August 2018, at around 5:31 pm.
In speaking to people living directly near the coastal areas, Mc Intyre cautioned people to follow basic safety procedure by evacuating the coastal area immediately once a strong earthquake is felt. He said this is necessary since tsunami alerts issued by NaDMA may not be released in time as the information must go through a number of channels before it can be issued by the agency.
“People are advised that once you feel a strong earthquake if you are on low-lying areas, you may not get a warning from the National Disaster Management Agency or from any other authentic source in time for that matter, but if you feel a strong shaking the advice is to head to higher grounds. There is a protocol that exists with ourselves, the United States Geological Survey and the UWI Seismic Research Centre, St Augustine in Trinidad which will send us the warning, but the process sometimes may be slow and we know that tsunamis move at supersonic speeds and this is why it is important to have the information and training before so that people can understand what to do.”
NaDMA is encouraging homes and business to have a comprehensive disaster management plan in the likely event of an emergency.
“We have always advocated comprehensive disaster management. You prepare at all times with all sectors for all events, so in the middle of the hurricane season we can be dealing with everything else, so it reiterates the need for us as a nation to continue to listen to NaDMA. If you do not have a training schedule as part of your staff development or for your own home, now is the time to do that. We are available to provide technical support.”
The Civil Society Organisation has also issued a release with the title “What to do in an earthquake” detailing the correct procedure that should be followed by people in the event of an earthquake.
What to do in an earthquake
If you are indoors during an earthquake, ensure you do the following if you are indoors during an earthquake:
If you are outdoors during an earthquake
Ensure you do the following if you are outdoors during an earthquake:
