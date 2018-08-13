United States Military Special Operations Forces exchange with RGPF Special Services Unit
Member of United States Special Operations Forces coaches RGPF Special Services Unit members on M-4 weapons-handling and operations techniques

The United Stated Embassy, through its Military Liaison Office, recently coordinated a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) subject matter expert exchange between members of the United States Special Operations Forces and Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Special Services Unit (SSU) personnel.

The week-long professional engagement was focused on exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering terrorist and other threats. The exchange served to reinforce the strong partnership between United States and Grenada forces in countering transnational threats.

US Embassy, Barbados

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Live ammunition training
New Acting COP announces establishment of cyber cr...
Traffickers raise concerns about unfair treatment
New date for driving theory examinations
RGPF speaks to drone security