United States Military Special Operations Forces exchange with RGPF Special Services Unit

The United Stated Embassy, through its Military Liaison Office, recently coordinated a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) subject matter expert exchange between members of the United States Special Operations Forces and Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Special Services Unit (SSU) personnel.

The week-long professional engagement was focused on exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering terrorist and other threats. The exchange served to reinforce the strong partnership between United States and Grenada forces in countering transnational threats.

US Embassy, Barbados