Vacancies: Multiple Positions

NOW HIRING
Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.
We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:
Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 24 August 2018 via mail/e-mail to:
[Job Title] Application
Human Resources Manager
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Point Salines
St George
E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: