Vacancies: Multiple Positions

NOW HIRING

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.

We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:

  • Chief Steward
  • Stewarding Supervisor
  • Steward
  • Refrigeration Technician
  • Shift Technician
  • Loyalty & Travel Consultant
  • Restaurant Server
  • Room Attendant

Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 24 August 2018 via mail/e-mail to:

[Job Title] Application
Human Resources Manager
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Point Salines
St George

E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

