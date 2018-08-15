Vacancies: Multiple Positions

NOW HIRING

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.

We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:

Chief Steward

Stewarding Supervisor

Steward

Refrigeration Technician

Shift Technician

Loyalty & Travel Consultant

Restaurant Server

Room Attendant

Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 24 August 2018 via mail/e-mail to:

[Job Title] Application

Human Resources Manager

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Point Salines

St George

E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com