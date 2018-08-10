Vacancies – Multiple sales positions

Harry Edwards Jewellers has been a top-level duty-free retailer in St Lucia for over 15 years, specialising in luxury branded jewellery and watches, crystal, and accessories.

With three locations in St Lucia, our growing retail business is expanding regionally and will be opening a store location in St George, Grenada.

We are seeking dynamic personalities to join the team in multiple sales positions.

SALES MANAGER:

We are seeking a SALES MANAGER to supervise a team of Sales Associates, as well as to work with customers. The manager must work to provide top-notch customer service and respond to inquiries and complaints. You should have knowledge of sales, marketing and administration, as well as have good communication and active-listening skills.

Qualifications

  • Some Sales/Customer Service experience
  • Experience in a leadership role (management experience an asset but not necessary)
  • Strong organisational skills
  • Must possess basic computer skills

SALES ASSOCIATES – required for high performance, commission-based roles

Must be confident, assertive individuals who are driven to learn, absorb, and implement sales techniques. The individuals must be compelled to meet and exceed sales goals and targets.

Qualifications

  • Sales/Customer Service Experience is an asset but not necessary
  • Must possess strong interpersonal skills and ability to work independently and with a team in a highly competitive environment
  • Must be self-motivated
  • Must have a desire to succeed in a commission environment

Please submit your CV by 31 August, 2018 (SALES MANAGER) and 15 September 2018 (9 SALES ASSOCIATES) to hejl@candw.lc  (email is preferred), or mail to

Afi Ventour & Co.
c/o Harry Edwards Jewelers
Att: Hiring Manager – Grenada
Unit 3, Upper Floor
Spiceland Mall
Morne Rouge, Grand Anse
St George, Grenada, WI

