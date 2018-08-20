Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina is pleased to announce it is expanding its staff. Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the new position of Groundsman.

Duties

Plant, irrigate, cultivate, fertilise and weed gardens

Mix soil, make cuttings, transplant seedling, trims hedges and stakes and prunes trees

Performs sprinkler system repair, maintenance and troubleshooting

General application of herbicides and insecticides

Dig ditches and holes

Demonstrate continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes, and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless customer service

Required knowledge, skills and abilities

Knowledge of:

Trees, plants, shrubs and lawns

Gardening methods and tools

Herbicide and insecticide applications

Irrigation systems

General Maintenance

Ability to:

Understand and follow oral and written instructions

Read and understand herbicide and insecticide warning labels and mix and apply them in accordance with safety standards

Repair damaged trees and shrubs by pruning or chemical application

Use hand tools, such as pick, weedeater, shovel, spade, rake or similar tools and power-driven equipment such as hedge trimmers

Work safely without presenting a direct threat to self or others.

Move debris, dirt, or other material from one place to another

Travel over rough, uneven, or rocky surfaces

Work in a variety of weather conditions with exposure to the elements

Salary – based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application 24 August 2018.