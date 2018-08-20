Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina is pleased to announce it is expanding its staff.  Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the new position of Groundsman.

Duties

  • Plant, irrigate, cultivate, fertilise and weed gardens
  • Mix soil, make cuttings, transplant seedling, trims hedges and stakes and prunes trees
  • Performs sprinkler system repair, maintenance and troubleshooting
  • General application of herbicides and insecticides
  • Dig ditches and holes
  • Demonstrate continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes, and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless customer service

Required knowledge, skills and abilities

Knowledge of:

  • Trees, plants, shrubs and lawns
  • Gardening methods and tools
  • Herbicide and insecticide applications
  • Irrigation systems
  • General Maintenance

Ability to:

  • Understand and follow oral and written instructions
  • Read and understand herbicide and insecticide warning labels and mix and apply them in accordance with safety standards
  • Repair damaged trees and shrubs by pruning or chemical application
  • Use hand tools, such as pick, weedeater, shovel, spade, rake or similar tools and power-driven equipment such as hedge trimmers
  • Work safely without presenting a direct threat to self or others.
  • Move debris, dirt, or other material from one place to another
  • Travel over rough, uneven, or rocky surfaces
  • Work in a variety of weather conditions with exposure to the elements

Salary – based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George
Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application 24 August 2018.

