Youth Ambassadors to participate in US Government-sponsored leadership programme

Seven Youth Ambassadors from the Eastern Caribbean travelled to the United States in August for the 2018 Youth Ambassadors Programme in the Caribbean.

During their exchange, participants will focus on the programme’s themes of civic education, leadership, and community service. Students will also create social action plans at the end of their community programme that each will then implement in his or her country.

Richardo Lockhart of Antigua and Barbuda; Kai Allman, of Barbados; Aliyah Jean-Jacques of Dominica; Rhion Charles of Grenada; Jhie Auguste of St Lucia; Safin Connor of St Kitts and Nevis; and Rhobyn Barnabe-Grant of St Vincent and the Grenadines, accompanied by mentor, Natasha Nation of Dominica will take part in the 3-week exchange programme, along with participants from The Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The goals of the exchange programme are to prepare youth leaders to become responsible citizens and contributing members of their communities; foster relationships among youth from different ethnic, religious, and national groups; create networks of hemispheric youth leaders; and promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States, South America, and the Caribbean.

The programme began on 7 August in Vermont, and concludes in Washington, DC on 28 AuguSt

Since 2007, World Learning has implemented the Youth Ambassadors Programme. World Learning is an American nonprofit organisation advancing leadership in more than 60 countries. Its mission is to empower people and strengthen institutions through education, sustainable development, and exchange programmes.

US Embassy, Barbados