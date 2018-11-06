6 Grenadian services professionals at Cultural Creative Workshop in Barbados

The Grenada Coalition of Service industries (GCSI) has secured the participation of 6 Grenadian services professionals at Caribbean Export Promotion Agency’s, Cultural Creative Workshop and Firefly Showcase in Barbados next week.

The participation of all 6 Grenadian attendees in the 17, 19 and 20 November event is fully funded by Caribbean Export Development Agency as part of a capacity-building effort, focusing on topics such as:

Creating a unique value proposition,

Branding and marketing,

Pricing,

Quality and standards,

Intellectual Property

Opportunities under the European Partnership Agreement (EPA)

An introduction to export planning.

While in Barbados, 2 Grenadian participants will have the opportunity to be a part of the Firefly event on Saturday, 17 November. Firefly is a regional services showcase of up and coming Caribbean designers, singers and artists.

Travelling to Barbados this weekend for the 3-day event are:

Groovy Artist Jevaughn John (better known as Vaughn) – Music Kimmel James (keyboardist in the group Treo) – Music Clemalyn Noel (better known as Coco) – Music Akeem Abraham – Music Tonnie Piere – Craft Neisha La Touche – Fashion

This contingent of young Grenadian service professionals comes less than 2 weeks after a 3-member delegation (Donally Blackman – Nexus Advance, Constanze Hermann – Pixel Perfect Apps, and Kendell Daniel – e-Learing Kings) returned from successful participation at the 8th Annual Convention of the Latin American Association of Exporters of Services (ALES), in the Dominican Republic, also with the assistance of the GCSI.

According to Chairman of Grenada Coalition of Services Industries, Jude Bernard, “GCSI is delighted about the exposure it has been able to secure for our young and budding service producers this year, and we are even more excited about the potential of these and other young service produces moving forward.”

He also said that he was particularly pleased with the success of GCSI’s second Annual Services Expo, held earlier this year (20-21 June) and their Second Annual e-Career Day that involved 17 out of the 21 Secondary Schools in the state, on 1 November.

“We are very bullish about 2019 and beyond,” Bernard said.

Grenada Coalition of Service Industries (GCSI)