Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for November 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in grant payments for November 2018.

Payment will begin from Thursday, 22 continuing on Friday, 23.

It will then resume on the following Monday, the 26th and will run until Wednesday, 28 November 2018.

Payment of the SEED grants usually commences the 3rd Thursday of every month for the usual 5 days. However, a change was made, since this month consists of 5 Thursdays.

The ministry urges all beneficiaries to take note of the change and visit your District Revenue Offices or the Treasury at the Financial Complex in St George’s to receive your grant payments.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269, or the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Delroy Louison at 473-457-6890.

Ministry of Social Development

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Stakeholders help shape new strategy for gender eq...
Safehouse for child victims of sexual violence a p...
Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for August 2...
Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for July 201...
Grenada inches closer towards the establishment of...