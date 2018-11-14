Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for November 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in grant payments for November 2018.

Payment will begin from Thursday, 22 continuing on Friday, 23.

It will then resume on the following Monday, the 26th and will run until Wednesday, 28 November 2018.

Payment of the SEED grants usually commences the 3rd Thursday of every month for the usual 5 days. However, a change was made, since this month consists of 5 Thursdays.

The ministry urges all beneficiaries to take note of the change and visit your District Revenue Offices or the Treasury at the Financial Complex in St George’s to receive your grant payments.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269, or the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Delroy Louison at 473-457-6890.

Ministry of Social Development