CCJ to hold case management on Grenadian matter

by Linda Straker

Thursday, 8 November is the date set for Gilbert family case management hearing

Grenadians can file complaints in the original jurisdiction of the CCJ

On 6 November Grenadians voted against adopting the CCJ as its final appellate court

Ruggles Ferguson, the lawyer who recently filed 2 cases in the original jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for Grenadians has confirmed that Thursday, 8 November is the date set for the case management hearing for the matter involving the Gilbert family.

“What will happen during the case management hearing, is that the court will set timelines and deadline for activities leading up to the actual hearing of the matter,” said Ferguson who explained that the hearing will be heard via video conference.

“It will be similar to a hearing in chambers, so the public will not be able to be present to witness the procedure,” he said. The matter involves the Gilbert family of Springs, St George’s who is seeking justice through the Original Jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for alleged unpleasant and hostile abuse meted out to them at the hands of police officers in Barbados during a visit to the island on 11 October 2016.

The case was electronically filed by Ferguson’s Ciboney Law Chambers. The Gilbert family was forced to take legal action against the Royal Barbados Police Force, following an episode in which 2 sisters were detained for questioning in relation to the theft of a cellular phone belonging to a store owner mere hours before their flight back home.

Ferguson said that his clients were treated “in a very hostile manner by the Bajan police and ultimately ordered to strip naked, stoop and cough in the police station.”

The second matter is a complaint against Trinidad and Tobago. It involves David Bain, who alleges that the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago breached his right to freedom of movement under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas when, on 14 December 2017, he was denied entry to attend a wedding of a family member and to enjoy Trinidad for a few days.

“I am still awaiting a case management date for that matter,” Ferguson said.

In its original jurisdiction, the CCJ interprets and applies the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (which established the Caribbean Community) and is an international court with compulsory and exclusive jurisdiction in respect of the interpretation of the treaty.

Though Grenadians can file complaints in the original jurisdiction of the CCJ, on 6 November Grenadians voted against adopting the CCJ as its final appellate court.