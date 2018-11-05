Chinese Embassy donates to Grenada Cancer Society
Dr Barrymore McBarnette and Chinese Ambassador to Grenada HE Dr Zhao

On 1 November 2018, Chinese Ambassador to Grenada HE Dr Zhao Yongchen donated EC$5,000 to the Grenada Cancer Society, represented by Dr Barrymore McBarnette, President of the society.

Upon the request of funding for a psychologist in the oncology department from Grenada Cancer Society, the embassy decided to make the donation to help improve mental wellbeing of cancer patients in Grenada and to deepen the friendly relationship between China and Grenada. Ambassador Zhao highly commended the effort made by the society for the welfare of the Grenadian people and hoped the donation would benefit local cancer patients.

Dr McBarnette highly appreciated Ambassador Zhao for the generous donation. He promised to properly use the fund for perspective expertise in the mental treatment of cancer patients.

Grenada Cancer Society

