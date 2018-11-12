Driver charged

A charge of causing death by dangerous driving has been laid against Mickel John, 25 years old, resident of Concord, St John, in connection with the vehicular accident that claimed the life of Tori John, 18 years, of the same address, on 21 October 2018.

John is scheduled to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 1 January 2019.

He has been granted bail in the sum of $30,000 with 2 sureties following his arrest on 9 November.

He is to surrender all travel documents and report to the Grand Roy Police Station twice weekly between 6 am and 6 pm.

Office of Commissioner of Police