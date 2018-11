Election Reminders

As members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) take to the polls on Friday, 2 November 2018, the general public is reminded that it is an offence under the Representation of the People Act on polling day:

To supply, sell or consume alcohol during the opening and closing hours of the poll. During the hours when the poll is open to assemble or congregate within 100 yards of any building in which is situate any polling station.

Any person found in contravention of the above shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for 6 months.

The general public is to be guided accordingly.

Office of Commissioner of Police