GCIC 30th Annual Business Awards
Dr Theodore Ferguson

The GCIC 30th Annual Business Award Ceremony was held on Saturday, 17 November at the Spice Basket, where close to 200 members and guests came together to celebrate collective successes for the past year.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Grenadian born leadership educator, philosopher, scientist and agricultural development consultant, Dr Theodore Ferguson, who addressed on the topic “Leading from above the Line.”

Winning the coveted “Business of the Year” award for the second year in a row was ARIZA Credit Union. The Dr Nicholas Earle Brathwaite Award for “Excellence in the Application of Digital Technology,” was won by newcomer Sonover Inc, which also won the “Rising Star” award. The keenly sought-after award, the “People’s Choice” was won for the second consecutive year by Glenelg Spring Water; and the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel walked away with 2 awards “Excellence in Tourism Industry” and “Service Excellence.”

The awardees this year are:

AWARDS WINNERS SPONSORS
Business of the Year ARIZA Credit Union SOL EC Ltd
Environmental Excellence La Luna Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Ltd
Corporate Social Responsibility NAWASA Digicel Grenada Ltd
Excellence In Tourism Industry Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel Grenada Hotel and Tourism Authority
Rising Star Sonover Grenada Distillers Limited
People’s Choice Glenelg Spring Water FLOW
Small Business of the Year Grey’s Typing & Computer Services St George’s University
Innovative Business of the Year Spa in a Box Grenada Investment Development Corporation
Service Excellence Calabash Luxury Boutique hotel Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Ltd

 

 

AWARDS WINNERS SPONSORS
Manufacturer of the Year Sissons Paint Grenada Ltd. Republic Bank Gda. Ltd.
Employer of The Year Clear Harbor Inc. GRENLEC
Excellence in Agro-Processing Caribbean Naturals Go Blue Inc.
Excellence in Application Of Digital Technology Sonover Inc. Dr Nicholas Earle Brathwaite
Special Award to Junior Achievers Company of the Year Odds & Ends Craft Supplies, SAASS Republic Bank Grenada Ltd

 

The Chamber wishes to thank all our sponsors and the following contributors for their continued support of the Chamber’s Annual Business Awards and all its activities.

 

OTHER SPONSORS & CONTRIBUTORS
Baron Foods FLOW Grenada Ltd Real Value IGA Supermarket
Bryden & Minors Grenada Bottling Company Renwick Thompson & Co. Ltd
Caribbean Naturals Grenada Breweries Ltd Sandals Grenada
Courts Unicomer Grenada Distillers Ltd True Blue Bay Resort
De La Grenada Industries Hexive Creative Agency WAGGY T Rentals & Sound Company
Digicel Grenada Ltd Huggins Distributors Westerhall Estate Ltd
Duty Free Caribbean Holdings Independence Agencies Ltd  

We take this opportunity also, to thank all those who participated in making this year’s event the resounding success it was.

Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce

