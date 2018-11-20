GCIC 30th Annual Business Awards

The GCIC 30th Annual Business Award Ceremony was held on Saturday, 17 November at the Spice Basket, where close to 200 members and guests came together to celebrate collective successes for the past year.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Grenadian born leadership educator, philosopher, scientist and agricultural development consultant, Dr Theodore Ferguson, who addressed on the topic “Leading from above the Line.”

Winning the coveted “Business of the Year” award for the second year in a row was ARIZA Credit Union. The Dr Nicholas Earle Brathwaite Award for “Excellence in the Application of Digital Technology,” was won by newcomer Sonover Inc, which also won the “Rising Star” award. The keenly sought-after award, the “People’s Choice” was won for the second consecutive year by Glenelg Spring Water; and the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel walked away with 2 awards “Excellence in Tourism Industry” and “Service Excellence.”

The awardees this year are:

AWARDS WINNERS SPONSORS Business of the Year ARIZA Credit Union SOL EC Ltd Environmental Excellence La Luna Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Ltd Corporate Social Responsibility NAWASA Digicel Grenada Ltd Excellence In Tourism Industry Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel Grenada Hotel and Tourism Authority Rising Star Sonover Grenada Distillers Limited People’s Choice Glenelg Spring Water FLOW Small Business of the Year Grey’s Typing & Computer Services St George’s University Innovative Business of the Year Spa in a Box Grenada Investment Development Corporation Service Excellence Calabash Luxury Boutique hotel Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Ltd

AWARDS WINNERS SPONSORS Manufacturer of the Year Sissons Paint Grenada Ltd. Republic Bank Gda. Ltd. Employer of The Year Clear Harbor Inc. GRENLEC Excellence in Agro-Processing Caribbean Naturals Go Blue Inc. Excellence in Application Of Digital Technology Sonover Inc. Dr Nicholas Earle Brathwaite Special Award to Junior Achievers Company of the Year Odds & Ends Craft Supplies, SAASS Republic Bank Grenada Ltd

The Chamber wishes to thank all our sponsors and the following contributors for their continued support of the Chamber’s Annual Business Awards and all its activities.

OTHER SPONSORS & CONTRIBUTORS Baron Foods FLOW Grenada Ltd Real Value IGA Supermarket Bryden & Minors Grenada Bottling Company Renwick Thompson & Co. Ltd Caribbean Naturals Grenada Breweries Ltd Sandals Grenada Courts Unicomer Grenada Distillers Ltd True Blue Bay Resort De La Grenada Industries Hexive Creative Agency WAGGY T Rentals & Sound Company Digicel Grenada Ltd Huggins Distributors Westerhall Estate Ltd Duty Free Caribbean Holdings Independence Agencies Ltd

We take this opportunity also, to thank all those who participated in making this year’s event the resounding success it was.

