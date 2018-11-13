Government Negotiating Team confused by new position of GUT

Government’s Negotiating Team had asked the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) negotiators on pension payments to return to the table in a letter that was addressed 6 November that appeared to have been ignored.

A letter seen by members of the media Tuesday, was responding to a letter a few days earlier by the Grenada Union of Teachers.

The response said the negotiating team was confused by the new position of the GUT, especially since they were involved in joint negotiations.

The negotiating team also said what it viewed as a counterproposal by the GUT added to further confusion.

The letter signed by the head of the Pensions Committee invited the teachers to return to the table to clarify the many issues.

But it appears that the request was ignored.

GIS