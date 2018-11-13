Government to meet with Labour Commissioner

Government will seek the intervention of the Labour Commissioner as part of efforts to resolve the current impasse with public sector trade unions.

This was communicated to the President General of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) and the 3 other executive members who met Monday morning with the Chairman of the Government Pension Engagement Committee, Beryl Isaac.

Government has since received an invitation for a meeting with the Labour Commissioner, which it promptly accepted in a bid to resolve the impasse.

At Monday’s meeting, Isaac also relayed to the union representatives, government’s desire to return to the negotiating table to further discuss the issue of Pension Restoration and Reform but it will not do so under duress.

However, the GUT President General indicated that the union will not withdraw from industrial action unless they have a written proposal from government addressing their demands.

The GUT said its actions are sanctioned by the other trade unions involved in the pension negotiations.

Press Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office