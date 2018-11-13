Grenada Bureau of Standards: Voluntary recall

This is an update to a voluntary recall that was issued by Conagra Brands of its Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix and also the Signature Confetti, Classic Yellow and Classic Golden Butter cake mixes.

The Classic White has been found to be contaminated with salmonella. The other cake mixes have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

The Bureau of Standards has contacted supermarkets to advise them of the recall. The affected products should not be sold and should be discarded if they have been imported for sale.

The following is a list of the products and their respective product information.

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

These links contain more information on the recall:

https://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm625148.htm

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm625144.htm

We are seeking your assistance to broadcast this information so that our local consumers can be aware.

Lois Mc Guire, Information Officer

Grenada Bureau of Standards

Tel (473) 440-5886/6783