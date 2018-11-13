Grenada Bureau of Standards: Voluntary recall
Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix

This is an update to a voluntary recall that was issued by Conagra Brands of its Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix and also the Signature Confetti, Classic Yellow and Classic Golden Butter cake mixes.

The Classic White has been found to be contaminated with salmonella. The other cake mixes have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

The Bureau of Standards has contacted supermarkets to advise them of the recall. The affected products should not be sold and should be discarded if they have been imported for sale.

The following is a list of the products and their respective product information.

 Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019

These links contain more information on the recall:

https://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm625148.htm

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm625144.htm

We are seeking your assistance to broadcast this information so that our local consumers can be aware.

Lois Mc Guire, Information Officer
Grenada Bureau of Standards
Tel (473) 440-5886/6783

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Hazardous Waste management in laboratories
Renewal of Vendors’ Licences 2018/2019
Kellogg Company voluntarily recalls Honey Smacks C...
Radiation emission on the Carenage a public concer...
Statement From Grenada Bureau of Standards