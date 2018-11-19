Grenada Investment Development Corporation adopts 3 new policies

All statutory bodies are required to adhere to the provisions of the Integrity in Public Life Act No 24 of 2013. In this regard, the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) has recently adopted the following 3 policies:

Anti-Bribery and Corruption: which is aimed at protecting GIDC’s reputation and its operations from bribery and corrupt practices as well as provide guidance on the action that should be taken by GIDC personnel when they suspect bribery and corruption. Anti-Fraud: The intent of this policy is to prevent and deter fraud from occurring within operations. It is aimed at but not restricted to:

Protecting the corporation’s valuable resources from fraud and loss as well as outline the internal control systems for reporting and monitoring instances of fraud.

Conflict of Interest: This policy is aimed at ensuring that GIDC and its personnel conduct operations in an impartial, ethical, open, and unbiased manner. Its intent also includes but is not limited to:

Removing any perception of bias within operations

Providing clear direction on managing real, apparent or potential Conflict of Interest (COI)

Establishing control mechanisms to manage COI.

These policies are expected to take effect from 30 November 2018. They will be applicable to all GIDC personnel including its Board of Directors, third parties, and all activities undertaken by GIDC which comprises projects being implemented as well as foreign and domestic operations. The adoption of these policies will assist the corporation in being compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

Grenada Investment Development Corporation