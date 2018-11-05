Heavy security at St George’s No 1 Magistrate Court

by Curlan Campbell

Men alleged to have killed Norman Power made first court appearance today

Charge is non-capital murder

There was heavy security this morning at the St George’s No 1 Magistrate Court as police escorted 4 men alleged to have killed Jamaican businessman identified as 52-year-old Norman Power, alias “Yardie.”

Tyrone Francis, Anthony Chase, Rafim Andrew and Clint Toussaint made their first court appearance to answer the charge of non-capital murder.

Power was rushed to the General Hospital on Thursday, 1 November after sustaining fatal stab wounds over an altercation with 4 men near his mobile jerk chicken business at Green Bridge near the National Stadium.

The men are expected to return to court for mention on Monday, 19 November, represented by Attorney at law Arley Gill.